Colliers International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $67.4 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $2 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.5 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.34 billion.

