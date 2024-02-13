Coke: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.97 billion. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.97 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $10.85 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.