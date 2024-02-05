Coherent: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Monday reported a loss of $27 million in…

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Monday reported a loss of $27 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The Laser and optics manufacturer posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Coherent expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.2 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Coherent expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.7 billion.

