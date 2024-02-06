Cognizant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $558 million.

On a per-share basis, the Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm posted revenue of $4.76 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.13 billion, or $4.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cognizant said it expects revenue in the range of $4.68 billion to $4.76 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.68 per share, with revenue ranging from $19 billion to $19.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTSH

