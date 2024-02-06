CNO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $36.3…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $36.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $276.5 million, or $2.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.15 billion.

