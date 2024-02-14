CNH: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $616…

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $616 million.

On a per-share basis, the Essex, Britain-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $6.79 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.95 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.37 billion, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.69 billion.

CNH expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.60 per share.

