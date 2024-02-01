CMS Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $309 million.…

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $309 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.05.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $887 million, or $3.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.46 billion.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.29 to $3.35 per share.

