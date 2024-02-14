CME: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $814.6 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $814.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.23 billion, or $8.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.58 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CME

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.