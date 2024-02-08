Cloudflare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.9 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $362.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $183.9 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cloudflare expects its per-share earnings to be 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $372.5 million to $373.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Cloudflare expects full-year earnings in the range of 58 cents to 59 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NET

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.