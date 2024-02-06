Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 53 cents to $73.31 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 53 cents to $73.31 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 60 cents to $78.59 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.22 a gallon. March heating rose 2 cents to $2.74 a gallon. March natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $8.50 to $2,051.40 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 6 cents to $22.48 per ounce, and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.78 per pound.

The dollar fell to 147.97 yen from 148.71 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0749 from $1.0743.

