CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 601¼ 602 583¾ 588½ —13½ May 608 608 590 594 —14 Jul 609½ 610½ 593¾ 597¼ —13¼ Sep 618¼ 619½ 604 606½ —13¼ Dec 630¾ 632¾ 617¾ 620¼ —12½ Mar 642¼ 642¼ 631½ 633 —12¼ May 643¼ 643¼ 640 640 —12¼ Jul 639¾ 640½ 634¾ 636½ —11¼ Sep 642¼ —11½ Dec 655¼ —11 Mar 665¾ —10¾ May 660¼ —10¾ Jul 621½ —10¾ Est. sales 143,217. Wed.’s sales 169,755 Wed.’s open int 412,458 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 434½ 437 429¾ 433¼ —1 May 446½ 448½ 441¼ 445 —1½ Jul 455½ 457 450 454 —1½ Sep 463¼ 464½ 458½ 461¾ —1½ Dec 473¾ 474¾ 468¾ 472¼ —1½ Mar 484 485¼ 480 483½ —1½ May 490¼ 491 487 489½ —1½ Jul 492¼ 493½ 489¼ 491¼ —1¾ Sep 481½ 481½ 480 481¼ —1¼ Dec 483 484½ 480½ 482½ —1¼ Mar 492¼ 492¼ 490¼ 492¼ —1 May 495¾ —1¼ Jul 496 496¼ 496 496¼ —1¾ Sep 476¾ —1¾ Dec 475 475¾ 474½ 475¼ —1 Jul 490½ —1 Dec 467¼ —1 Est. sales 416,015. Wed.’s sales 562,469 Wed.’s open int 1,605,128 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 381 384¼ 372 378¾ —3¾ May 372½ 374 365¼ 373 — ¼ Jul 369 373 368¼ 370½ +¼ Sep 374¾ +¼ Dec 374¾ +¼ Mar 354¾ +¼ May 360¾ +¼ Jul 365½ +¼ Sep 377¼ +¼ Dec 384 +¼ Jul 347¾ +¼ Sep 363½ +¼ Est. sales 744. Wed.’s sales 604 Wed.’s open int 3,332 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1187 1204¾ 1180½ 1193½ +4½ May 1196 1211¾ 1188¼ 1199¾ +2¼ Jul 1206½ 1220¾ 1198¼ 1209¼ +2¼ Aug 1199 1210¾ 1190¾ 1201¼ +3½ Sep 1176½ 1186¾ 1169¾ 1178¼ +2¾ Nov 1170 1181 1164½ 1172¾ +2 Jan 1180 1189½ 1174¼ 1182¼ +1¾ Mar 1176¾ 1187½ 1172 1180¾ +2½ May 1178½ 1188¾ 1175¾ 1183½ +3 Jul 1188 1194 1182½ 1190¼ +3¼ Aug 1181 +3¼ Sep 1157½ +3¼ Nov 1149½ 1155¼ 1144 1152¼ +5¾ Jan 1155¾ +5 Mar 1154¼ +6 May 1152½ +6 Jul 1156½ +6 Aug 1146¾ +6 Sep 1117 +6 Nov 1110¾ +8¼ Jul 1110½ +8¼ Nov 1073¼ +8¼ Est. sales 332,977. Wed.’s sales 291,117 Wed.’s open int 773,395 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 46.76 48.16 46.67 47.94 +1.18 May 47.16 48.52 47.13 48.32 +1.13 Jul 47.28 48.61 47.25 48.42 +1.14 Aug 46.98 48.25 46.97 48.08 +1.13 Sep 46.61 47.77 46.59 47.67 +1.11 Oct 46.11 47.35 46.11 47.23 +1.08 Dec 46.04 47.21 46.00 47.08 +1.06 Jan 46.18 47.14 46.18 47.05 +1.03 Mar 46.33 47.02 46.33 47.00 +1.01 May 47.04 +.99 Jul 47.03 47.06 47.03 47.06 +.97 Aug 46.80 +.96 Sep 46.45 +.95 Oct 45.97 +.96 Dec 45.08 45.74 45.08 45.74 +.95 Jan 45.66 +.95 Mar 45.58 +.94 May 45.59 +.98 Jul 45.66 +1.00 Aug 45.39 +1.00 Sep 45.39 +1.04 Oct 45.24 +1.08 Dec 45.62 +1.03 Jul 45.51 +1.03 Oct 45.50 +1.03 Dec 45.24 +1.03 Est. sales 242,900. Wed.’s sales 197,288 Wed.’s open int 582,388 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 351.00 354.60 343.50 347.10 —4.10 May 347.90 349.90 339.20 342.70 —5.10 Jul 351.50 352.70 342.70 345.90 —5.10 Aug 351.50 353.00 343.90 346.90 —4.50 Sep 350.40 352.00 343.80 346.60 —3.70 Oct 348.00 349.50 342.30 344.80 —3.10 Dec 349.50 351.00 344.20 346.60 —2.80 Jan 350.00 351.10 345.00 347.20 —2.70 Mar 349.20 350.00 344.10 346.20 —2.70 May 350.20 350.40 344.60 346.50 —2.60 Jul 352.00 352.30 346.40 348.30 —2.40 Aug 351.10 351.10 345.30 347.00 —2.30 Sep 348.90 348.90 345.00 345.00 —1.70 Oct 340.00 341.40 340.00 341.40 —1.00 Dec 342.40 —1.00 Jan 342.40 —.90 Mar 340.10 —.90 May 339.60 —.80 Jul 340.40 —.80 Aug 338.80 —.30 Sep 336.00 —.30 Oct 333.80 —.30 Dec 333.90 —.30 Jul 334.40 —.30 Oct 334.40 —.30 Dec 331.90 —.30 Est. sales 222,098. Wed.’s sales 204,802 Wed.’s open int 489,889

