CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|601¼
|602
|583¾
|588½
|—13½
|May
|608
|608
|590
|594
|—14
|Jul
|609½
|610½
|593¾
|597¼
|—13¼
|Sep
|618¼
|619½
|604
|606½
|—13¼
|Dec
|630¾
|632¾
|617¾
|620¼
|—12½
|Mar
|642¼
|642¼
|631½
|633
|—12¼
|May
|643¼
|643¼
|640
|640
|—12¼
|Jul
|639¾
|640½
|634¾
|636½
|—11¼
|Sep
|642¼
|—11½
|Dec
|655¼
|—11
|Mar
|665¾
|—10¾
|May
|660¼
|—10¾
|Jul
|621½
|—10¾
|Est. sales 143,217.
|Wed.’s sales 169,755
|Wed.’s open int 412,458
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|434½
|437
|429¾
|433¼
|—1
|May
|446½
|448½
|441¼
|445
|—1½
|Jul
|455½
|457
|450
|454
|—1½
|Sep
|463¼
|464½
|458½
|461¾
|—1½
|Dec
|473¾
|474¾
|468¾
|472¼
|—1½
|Mar
|484
|485¼
|480
|483½
|—1½
|May
|490¼
|491
|487
|489½
|—1½
|Jul
|492¼
|493½
|489¼
|491¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|481½
|481½
|480
|481¼
|—1¼
|Dec
|483
|484½
|480½
|482½
|—1¼
|Mar
|492¼
|492¼
|490¼
|492¼
|—1
|May
|495¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|496
|496¼
|496
|496¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|476¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|475
|475¾
|474½
|475¼
|—1
|Jul
|490½
|—1
|Dec
|467¼
|—1
|Est. sales 416,015.
|Wed.’s sales 562,469
|Wed.’s open int 1,605,128
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|381
|384¼
|372
|378¾
|—3¾
|May
|372½
|374
|365¼
|373
|—
|¼
|Jul
|369
|373
|368¼
|370½
|+¼
|Sep
|374¾
|+¼
|Dec
|374¾
|+¼
|Mar
|354¾
|+¼
|May
|360¾
|+¼
|Jul
|365½
|+¼
|Sep
|377¼
|+¼
|Dec
|384
|+¼
|Jul
|347¾
|+¼
|Sep
|363½
|+¼
|Est. sales 744.
|Wed.’s sales 604
|Wed.’s open int 3,332
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1187
|1204¾
|1180½
|1193½
|+4½
|May
|1196
|1211¾
|1188¼
|1199¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|1206½
|1220¾
|1198¼
|1209¼
|+2¼
|Aug
|1199
|1210¾
|1190¾
|1201¼
|+3½
|Sep
|1176½
|1186¾
|1169¾
|1178¼
|+2¾
|Nov
|1170
|1181
|1164½
|1172¾
|+2
|Jan
|1180
|1189½
|1174¼
|1182¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|1176¾
|1187½
|1172
|1180¾
|+2½
|May
|1178½
|1188¾
|1175¾
|1183½
|+3
|Jul
|1188
|1194
|1182½
|1190¼
|+3¼
|Aug
|1181
|+3¼
|Sep
|1157½
|+3¼
|Nov
|1149½
|1155¼
|1144
|1152¼
|+5¾
|Jan
|1155¾
|+5
|Mar
|1154¼
|+6
|May
|1152½
|+6
|Jul
|1156½
|+6
|Aug
|1146¾
|+6
|Sep
|1117
|+6
|Nov
|1110¾
|+8¼
|Jul
|1110½
|+8¼
|Nov
|1073¼
|+8¼
|Est. sales 332,977.
|Wed.’s sales 291,117
|Wed.’s open int 773,395
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|46.76
|48.16
|46.67
|47.94
|+1.18
|May
|47.16
|48.52
|47.13
|48.32
|+1.13
|Jul
|47.28
|48.61
|47.25
|48.42
|+1.14
|Aug
|46.98
|48.25
|46.97
|48.08
|+1.13
|Sep
|46.61
|47.77
|46.59
|47.67
|+1.11
|Oct
|46.11
|47.35
|46.11
|47.23
|+1.08
|Dec
|46.04
|47.21
|46.00
|47.08
|+1.06
|Jan
|46.18
|47.14
|46.18
|47.05
|+1.03
|Mar
|46.33
|47.02
|46.33
|47.00
|+1.01
|May
|47.04
|+.99
|Jul
|47.03
|47.06
|47.03
|47.06
|+.97
|Aug
|46.80
|+.96
|Sep
|46.45
|+.95
|Oct
|45.97
|+.96
|Dec
|45.08
|45.74
|45.08
|45.74
|+.95
|Jan
|45.66
|+.95
|Mar
|45.58
|+.94
|May
|45.59
|+.98
|Jul
|45.66
|+1.00
|Aug
|45.39
|+1.00
|Sep
|45.39
|+1.04
|Oct
|45.24
|+1.08
|Dec
|45.62
|+1.03
|Jul
|45.51
|+1.03
|Oct
|45.50
|+1.03
|Dec
|45.24
|+1.03
|Est. sales 242,900.
|Wed.’s sales 197,288
|Wed.’s open int 582,388
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|351.00
|354.60
|343.50
|347.10
|—4.10
|May
|347.90
|349.90
|339.20
|342.70
|—5.10
|Jul
|351.50
|352.70
|342.70
|345.90
|—5.10
|Aug
|351.50
|353.00
|343.90
|346.90
|—4.50
|Sep
|350.40
|352.00
|343.80
|346.60
|—3.70
|Oct
|348.00
|349.50
|342.30
|344.80
|—3.10
|Dec
|349.50
|351.00
|344.20
|346.60
|—2.80
|Jan
|350.00
|351.10
|345.00
|347.20
|—2.70
|Mar
|349.20
|350.00
|344.10
|346.20
|—2.70
|May
|350.20
|350.40
|344.60
|346.50
|—2.60
|Jul
|352.00
|352.30
|346.40
|348.30
|—2.40
|Aug
|351.10
|351.10
|345.30
|347.00
|—2.30
|Sep
|348.90
|348.90
|345.00
|345.00
|—1.70
|Oct
|340.00
|341.40
|340.00
|341.40
|—1.00
|Dec
|342.40
|—1.00
|Jan
|342.40
|—.90
|Mar
|340.10
|—.90
|May
|339.60
|—.80
|Jul
|340.40
|—.80
|Aug
|338.80
|—.30
|Sep
|336.00
|—.30
|Oct
|333.80
|—.30
|Dec
|333.90
|—.30
|Jul
|334.40
|—.30
|Oct
|334.40
|—.30
|Dec
|331.90
|—.30
|Est. sales 222,098.
|Wed.’s sales 204,802
|Wed.’s open int 489,889
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.