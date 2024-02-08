Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 3:24 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 601¼ 602 583¾ 588½ —13½
May 608 608 590 594 —14
Jul 609½ 610½ 593¾ 597¼ —13¼
Sep 618¼ 619½ 604 606½ —13¼
Dec 630¾ 632¾ 617¾ 620¼ —12½
Mar 642¼ 642¼ 631½ 633 —12¼
May 643¼ 643¼ 640 640 —12¼
Jul 639¾ 640½ 634¾ 636½ —11¼
Sep 642¼ —11½
Dec 655¼ —11
Mar 665¾ —10¾
May 660¼ —10¾
Jul 621½ —10¾
Est. sales 143,217. Wed.’s sales 169,755
Wed.’s open int 412,458
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 434½ 437 429¾ 433¼ —1
May 446½ 448½ 441¼ 445 —1½
Jul 455½ 457 450 454 —1½
Sep 463¼ 464½ 458½ 461¾ —1½
Dec 473¾ 474¾ 468¾ 472¼ —1½
Mar 484 485¼ 480 483½ —1½
May 490¼ 491 487 489½ —1½
Jul 492¼ 493½ 489¼ 491¼ —1¾
Sep 481½ 481½ 480 481¼ —1¼
Dec 483 484½ 480½ 482½ —1¼
Mar 492¼ 492¼ 490¼ 492¼ —1
May 495¾ —1¼
Jul 496 496¼ 496 496¼ —1¾
Sep 476¾ —1¾
Dec 475 475¾ 474½ 475¼ —1
Jul 490½ —1
Dec 467¼ —1
Est. sales 416,015. Wed.’s sales 562,469
Wed.’s open int 1,605,128
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 381 384¼ 372 378¾ —3¾
May 372½ 374 365¼ 373 ¼
Jul 369 373 368¼ 370½
Sep 374¾
Dec 374¾
Mar 354¾
May 360¾
Jul 365½
Sep 377¼
Dec 384
Jul 347¾
Sep 363½
Est. sales 744. Wed.’s sales 604
Wed.’s open int 3,332
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1187 1204¾ 1180½ 1193½ +4½
May 1196 1211¾ 1188¼ 1199¾ +2¼
Jul 1206½ 1220¾ 1198¼ 1209¼ +2¼
Aug 1199 1210¾ 1190¾ 1201¼ +3½
Sep 1176½ 1186¾ 1169¾ 1178¼ +2¾
Nov 1170 1181 1164½ 1172¾ +2
Jan 1180 1189½ 1174¼ 1182¼ +1¾
Mar 1176¾ 1187½ 1172 1180¾ +2½
May 1178½ 1188¾ 1175¾ 1183½ +3
Jul 1188 1194 1182½ 1190¼ +3¼
Aug 1181 +3¼
Sep 1157½ +3¼
Nov 1149½ 1155¼ 1144 1152¼ +5¾
Jan 1155¾ +5
Mar 1154¼ +6
May 1152½ +6
Jul 1156½ +6
Aug 1146¾ +6
Sep 1117 +6
Nov 1110¾ +8¼
Jul 1110½ +8¼
Nov 1073¼ +8¼
Est. sales 332,977. Wed.’s sales 291,117
Wed.’s open int 773,395
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 46.76 48.16 46.67 47.94 +1.18
May 47.16 48.52 47.13 48.32 +1.13
Jul 47.28 48.61 47.25 48.42 +1.14
Aug 46.98 48.25 46.97 48.08 +1.13
Sep 46.61 47.77 46.59 47.67 +1.11
Oct 46.11 47.35 46.11 47.23 +1.08
Dec 46.04 47.21 46.00 47.08 +1.06
Jan 46.18 47.14 46.18 47.05 +1.03
Mar 46.33 47.02 46.33 47.00 +1.01
May 47.04 +.99
Jul 47.03 47.06 47.03 47.06 +.97
Aug 46.80 +.96
Sep 46.45 +.95
Oct 45.97 +.96
Dec 45.08 45.74 45.08 45.74 +.95
Jan 45.66 +.95
Mar 45.58 +.94
May 45.59 +.98
Jul 45.66 +1.00
Aug 45.39 +1.00
Sep 45.39 +1.04
Oct 45.24 +1.08
Dec 45.62 +1.03
Jul 45.51 +1.03
Oct 45.50 +1.03
Dec 45.24 +1.03
Est. sales 242,900. Wed.’s sales 197,288
Wed.’s open int 582,388
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 351.00 354.60 343.50 347.10 —4.10
May 347.90 349.90 339.20 342.70 —5.10
Jul 351.50 352.70 342.70 345.90 —5.10
Aug 351.50 353.00 343.90 346.90 —4.50
Sep 350.40 352.00 343.80 346.60 —3.70
Oct 348.00 349.50 342.30 344.80 —3.10
Dec 349.50 351.00 344.20 346.60 —2.80
Jan 350.00 351.10 345.00 347.20 —2.70
Mar 349.20 350.00 344.10 346.20 —2.70
May 350.20 350.40 344.60 346.50 —2.60
Jul 352.00 352.30 346.40 348.30 —2.40
Aug 351.10 351.10 345.30 347.00 —2.30
Sep 348.90 348.90 345.00 345.00 —1.70
Oct 340.00 341.40 340.00 341.40 —1.00
Dec 342.40 —1.00
Jan 342.40 —.90
Mar 340.10 —.90
May 339.60 —.80
Jul 340.40 —.80
Aug 338.80 —.30
Sep 336.00 —.30
Oct 333.80 —.30
Dec 333.90 —.30
Jul 334.40 —.30
Oct 334.40 —.30
Dec 331.90 —.30
Est. sales 222,098. Wed.’s sales 204,802
Wed.’s open int 489,889

