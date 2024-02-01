CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|595¼
|603
|587
|601½
|+6¼
|May
|605
|611½
|597¼
|609½
|+4¼
|Jul
|609¾
|615
|602¼
|613¾
|+3½
|Sep
|620¼
|624¾
|612¾
|623½
|+2½
|Dec
|635¾
|638¾
|627½
|637¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|647
|650¼
|641¼
|650¼
|+½
|May
|650
|657
|648¼
|656¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|644¼
|650¼
|642
|649¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|655½
|—1¼
|Dec
|667¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|678
|—1¼
|May
|672½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|632
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 113,737.
|Wed.’s sales 79,227
|Wed.’s open int 413,750,
|up 3,768
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|448
|448
|443½
|447¼
|—1
|May
|458½
|458¾
|454¼
|458¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|466½
|466¾
|462¼
|466
|—
|½
|Sep
|471½
|471½
|467¼
|471
|—
|½
|Dec
|479¾
|479¾
|475¾
|479
|—1
|Mar
|490¾
|490¾
|487
|490
|—1½
|May
|495
|495¾
|493½
|495¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|496¾
|497½
|493¾
|497¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|486
|486
|485¼
|486
|—1¼
|Dec
|487¼
|488¼
|485
|487
|—1¼
|Mar
|496¼
|496¼
|495¾
|495¾
|—1¼
|May
|499½
|Jul
|500½
|Sep
|481
|Dec
|476
|477½
|476
|477½
|Jul
|493½
|Dec
|470¼
|Est. sales 303,632.
|Wed.’s sales 249,144
|Wed.’s open int 1,613,696,
|up 11,691
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|380
|385
|372¾
|384¼
|+1¾
|May
|374
|375½
|367½
|375½
|Jul
|373½
|Sep
|377¾
|Dec
|379¼
|Mar
|359¼
|May
|365¼
|Jul
|370
|Sep
|381¾
|Dec
|388½
|Jul
|350¾
|Sep
|366½
|Est. sales 747.
|Wed.’s sales 1,060
|Wed.’s open int 3,445
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1221¼
|1221¾
|1199½
|1203¼
|—19
|May
|1231¾
|1232
|1210¾
|1213¾
|—19
|Jul
|1240½
|1240¾
|1221
|1223¾
|—18
|Aug
|1229¼
|1229¼
|1211
|1214
|—16
|Sep
|1201¾
|1203¾
|1187¾
|1190¾
|—14½
|Nov
|1198
|1199
|1183
|1185½
|—14¼
|Jan
|1207
|1208¼
|1192¾
|1195½
|—14
|Mar
|1202¾
|1205½
|1191¼
|1193½
|—14
|May
|1204½
|1204½
|1194
|1196¼
|—13½
|Jul
|1204
|1204
|1199½
|1202
|—13
|Aug
|1192½
|—13
|Sep
|1169
|—13
|Nov
|1161
|1162¼
|1155¾
|1158
|—11½
|Jan
|1162¼
|—12
|Mar
|1158½
|—12
|May
|1156¾
|—12
|Jul
|1162¼
|—12
|Aug
|1152½
|—12
|Sep
|1122¾
|—12
|Nov
|1113½
|—12
|Jul
|1113¼
|—12
|Nov
|1072¼
|—12
|Est. sales 210,590.
|Wed.’s sales 255,738
|Wed.’s open int 747,973
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|46.02
|46.38
|45.32
|45.60
|—.42
|May
|46.50
|46.88
|45.85
|46.08
|—.46
|Jul
|46.80
|47.11
|46.12
|46.33
|—.48
|Aug
|46.47
|46.84
|45.90
|46.11
|—.47
|Sep
|46.16
|46.50
|45.57
|45.80
|—.47
|Oct
|45.74
|46.10
|45.20
|45.41
|—.47
|Dec
|45.67
|46.03
|45.11
|45.32
|—.49
|Jan
|45.55
|46.03
|45.15
|45.34
|—.48
|Mar
|45.65
|45.96
|45.15
|45.32
|—.48
|May
|45.50
|45.50
|45.34
|45.37
|—.49
|Jul
|45.80
|45.80
|45.26
|45.41
|—.50
|Aug
|45.00
|45.16
|45.00
|45.16
|—.55
|Sep
|44.85
|—.59
|Oct
|44.06
|44.43
|44.06
|44.43
|—.58
|Dec
|44.28
|44.28
|44.25
|44.25
|—.58
|Jan
|44.15
|—.58
|Mar
|44.11
|—.58
|May
|44.07
|—.59
|Jul
|44.06
|—.69
|Aug
|43.79
|—.69
|Sep
|43.75
|—.45
|Oct
|43.56
|—.58
|Dec
|43.92
|—.09
|Jul
|43.81
|—.09
|Oct
|43.80
|—.09
|Dec
|43.54
|—.09
|Est. sales 138,337.
|Wed.’s sales 129,146
|Wed.’s open int 577,508
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|368.30
|370.40
|358.80
|361.70
|—6.60
|May
|364.00
|365.20
|355.50
|357.20
|—6.90
|Jul
|366.60
|367.30
|359.20
|360.30
|—6.30
|Aug
|366.50
|366.90
|359.70
|360.70
|—5.80
|Sep
|363.90
|365.10
|358.80
|359.70
|—5.10
|Oct
|361.00
|362.00
|356.00
|357.10
|—4.60
|Dec
|361.90
|363.10
|357.30
|358.50
|—4.10
|Jan
|362.10
|362.10
|358.00
|358.80
|—3.90
|Mar
|361.50
|361.50
|357.00
|358.10
|—3.30
|May
|358.50
|358.50
|357.60
|358.30
|—3.10
|Jul
|359.40
|359.90
|359.40
|359.90
|—2.90
|Aug
|358.10
|—2.90
|Sep
|355.50
|—2.90
|Oct
|350.90
|—2.70
|Dec
|352.20
|—2.60
|Jan
|352.20
|—2.40
|Mar
|349.80
|—2.40
|May
|349.20
|—2.40
|Jul
|350.00
|—2.40
|Aug
|347.60
|—2.40
|Sep
|344.70
|—2.50
|Oct
|342.80
|—2.60
|Dec
|343.10
|—2.60
|Jul
|343.60
|—2.60
|Oct
|343.60
|—2.60
|Dec
|341.10
|—2.60
|Est. sales 194,575.
|Wed.’s sales 176,508
|Wed.’s open int 479,104
