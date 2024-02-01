CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 595¼ 603 587 601½ +6¼ May 605 611½ 597¼ 609½ +4¼ Jul 609¾ 615 602¼ 613¾ +3½ Sep 620¼ 624¾ 612¾ 623½ +2½ Dec 635¾ 638¾ 627½ 637¼ +1¼ Mar 647 650¼ 641¼ 650¼ +½ May 650 657 648¼ 656¼ — ¼ Jul 644¼ 650¼ 642 649¼ —1¼ Sep 655½ —1¼ Dec 667¼ —1¼ Mar 678 —1¼ May 672½ — ¾ Jul 632 — ¾ Est. sales 113,737. Wed.’s sales 79,227 Wed.’s open int 413,750, up 3,768 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 448 448 443½ 447¼ —1 May 458½ 458¾ 454¼ 458¼ — ¼ Jul 466½ 466¾ 462¼ 466 — ½ Sep 471½ 471½ 467¼ 471 — ½ Dec 479¾ 479¾ 475¾ 479 —1 Mar 490¾ 490¾ 487 490 —1½ May 495 495¾ 493½ 495¼ —1¾ Jul 496¾ 497½ 493¾ 497¼ —1¾ Sep 486 486 485¼ 486 —1¼ Dec 487¼ 488¼ 485 487 —1¼ Mar 496¼ 496¼ 495¾ 495¾ —1¼ May 499½ Jul 500½ Sep 481 Dec 476 477½ 476 477½ Jul 493½ Dec 470¼ Est. sales 303,632. Wed.’s sales 249,144 Wed.’s open int 1,613,696, up 11,691 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 380 385 372¾ 384¼ +1¾ May 374 375½ 367½ 375½ Jul 373½ Sep 377¾ Dec 379¼ Mar 359¼ May 365¼ Jul 370 Sep 381¾ Dec 388½ Jul 350¾ Sep 366½ Est. sales 747. Wed.’s sales 1,060 Wed.’s open int 3,445 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1221¼ 1221¾ 1199½ 1203¼ —19 May 1231¾ 1232 1210¾ 1213¾ —19 Jul 1240½ 1240¾ 1221 1223¾ —18 Aug 1229¼ 1229¼ 1211 1214 —16 Sep 1201¾ 1203¾ 1187¾ 1190¾ —14½ Nov 1198 1199 1183 1185½ —14¼ Jan 1207 1208¼ 1192¾ 1195½ —14 Mar 1202¾ 1205½ 1191¼ 1193½ —14 May 1204½ 1204½ 1194 1196¼ —13½ Jul 1204 1204 1199½ 1202 —13 Aug 1192½ —13 Sep 1169 —13 Nov 1161 1162¼ 1155¾ 1158 —11½ Jan 1162¼ —12 Mar 1158½ —12 May 1156¾ —12 Jul 1162¼ —12 Aug 1152½ —12 Sep 1122¾ —12 Nov 1113½ —12 Jul 1113¼ —12 Nov 1072¼ —12 Est. sales 210,590. Wed.’s sales 255,738 Wed.’s open int 747,973 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 46.02 46.38 45.32 45.60 —.42 May 46.50 46.88 45.85 46.08 —.46 Jul 46.80 47.11 46.12 46.33 —.48 Aug 46.47 46.84 45.90 46.11 —.47 Sep 46.16 46.50 45.57 45.80 —.47 Oct 45.74 46.10 45.20 45.41 —.47 Dec 45.67 46.03 45.11 45.32 —.49 Jan 45.55 46.03 45.15 45.34 —.48 Mar 45.65 45.96 45.15 45.32 —.48 May 45.50 45.50 45.34 45.37 —.49 Jul 45.80 45.80 45.26 45.41 —.50 Aug 45.00 45.16 45.00 45.16 —.55 Sep 44.85 —.59 Oct 44.06 44.43 44.06 44.43 —.58 Dec 44.28 44.28 44.25 44.25 —.58 Jan 44.15 —.58 Mar 44.11 —.58 May 44.07 —.59 Jul 44.06 —.69 Aug 43.79 —.69 Sep 43.75 —.45 Oct 43.56 —.58 Dec 43.92 —.09 Jul 43.81 —.09 Oct 43.80 —.09 Dec 43.54 —.09 Est. sales 138,337. Wed.’s sales 129,146 Wed.’s open int 577,508 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 368.30 370.40 358.80 361.70 —6.60 May 364.00 365.20 355.50 357.20 —6.90 Jul 366.60 367.30 359.20 360.30 —6.30 Aug 366.50 366.90 359.70 360.70 —5.80 Sep 363.90 365.10 358.80 359.70 —5.10 Oct 361.00 362.00 356.00 357.10 —4.60 Dec 361.90 363.10 357.30 358.50 —4.10 Jan 362.10 362.10 358.00 358.80 —3.90 Mar 361.50 361.50 357.00 358.10 —3.30 May 358.50 358.50 357.60 358.30 —3.10 Jul 359.40 359.90 359.40 359.90 —2.90 Aug 358.10 —2.90 Sep 355.50 —2.90 Oct 350.90 —2.70 Dec 352.20 —2.60 Jan 352.20 —2.40 Mar 349.80 —2.40 May 349.20 —2.40 Jul 350.00 —2.40 Aug 347.60 —2.40 Sep 344.70 —2.50 Oct 342.80 —2.60 Dec 343.10 —2.60 Jul 343.60 —2.60 Oct 343.60 —2.60 Dec 341.10 —2.60 Est. sales 194,575. Wed.’s sales 176,508 Wed.’s open int 479,104

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.