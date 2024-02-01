Clearfield: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3…

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $34.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Clearfield said it expects revenue in the range of $29 million to $33 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLFD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.