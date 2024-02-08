Civista Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Thursday reported net income of $9.7 million…

Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Thursday reported net income of $9.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sandusky, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $57.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.9 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43 million, or $2.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $162.7 million.

