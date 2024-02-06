Cirrus Logic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $138.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.50. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.89 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $619 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $539.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cirrus Logic said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $350 million.

