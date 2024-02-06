Cincinnati Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.18 billion.…

The Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $7.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.28 per share.

The Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $7.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.31 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.84 billion, or $11.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.89 billion.

