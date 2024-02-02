Cigna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.03 billion.…

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.03 billion.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $6.79 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.52 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $51.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $51.15 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.82 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.16 billion, or $17.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $195.32 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings to be $28.25 per share.

