Church & Dwight: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $153.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $755.6 million, or $3.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.87 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Church & Dwight expects its per-share earnings to be 85 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.42 per share.

Church & Dwight shares have risen roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 25% in the last 12 months.

