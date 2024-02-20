Choice Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $358.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $369.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $258.5 million, or $5.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.54 billion.

Choice Hotels expects full-year earnings to be $6.45 per share.

