Chipotle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $282.1 million.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $10.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $10.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.73 per share.

The Mexican food chain posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.49 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.23 billion, or $44.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.87 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.