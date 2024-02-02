Chevron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.26 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.29 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $47.18 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.59 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.37 billion, or $11.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $200.95 billion.

