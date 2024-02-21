Chesapeake Utilities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Wednesday reported net income of $25.3 million…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Wednesday reported net income of $25.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dover, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.64 per share.

The energy and utility company posted revenue of $185.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $87.2 million, or $4.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $670.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.