Chegg: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The an online learning platform posted revenue of $188 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.2 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $716.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $173 million to $175 million.

