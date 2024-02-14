Chefs’ Warehouse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $16…

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $16 million.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The distributor of specialty food products posted revenue of $950.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.6 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.43 billion.

Chefs’ Warehouse expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.63 billion to $3.78 billion.

Chefs’ Warehouse shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.

