Check Point: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $249.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $2.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $663.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $660.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $840.3 million, or $7.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.41 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHKP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHKP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.