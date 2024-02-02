Charter: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.06 billion.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $7.07.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.93 per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $13.71 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.56 billion, or $29.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $54.61 billion.

