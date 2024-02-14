Charles River: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $187.1 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $3.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $985.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $474.6 million, or $9.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.13 billion.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.90 to $11.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.