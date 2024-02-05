ChampionX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $77.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $943.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $953.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $314.2 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.76 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHX

