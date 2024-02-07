Ceridian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (DAY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $45.6 million.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (DAY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $45.6 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $399.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $400.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.8 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ceridian said it expects revenue in the range of $424 million to $427 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.