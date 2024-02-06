Cerence: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Tuesday reported profit of $23.9 million in its…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Tuesday reported profit of $23.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to $1.12 per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $138.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cerence said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million to $64 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $355 million to $375 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRNC

