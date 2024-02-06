Centene: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $45 million.…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $45 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $39.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.99 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.7 billion, or $4.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $154 billion.

Centene expects full-year earnings to be $6.70 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNC

