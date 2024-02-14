Live Radio
Cel-Sci: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 14, 2024, 5:10 PM

VIENNA, Va. (AP) — VIENNA, Va. (AP) — Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vienna, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVM

