CDW: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $296.1 million.

The Vernon Hills, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.57 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.57 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $5.02 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 billion, or $8.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.38 billion.

CDW shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.