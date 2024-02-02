CBOE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $210.8 million.…

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $968.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $499 million, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $505.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $757.5 million, or $7.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.92 billion.

CBOE shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50% in the last 12 months.

