Cavco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported net income of $36 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $4.27 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $446.8 million in the period.

