Caterpillar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.68 billion.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.68 billion.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $5.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $5.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.76 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $17.07 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.15 billion.

Caterpillar shares have risen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 4%. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.