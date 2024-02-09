Catalent: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Friday reported a loss of $204 million in…

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Friday reported a loss of $204 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Somerset, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.12 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The maker of drug delivery technologies posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

