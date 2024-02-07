Carlyle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $692 million,…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $692 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The asset management firm posted revenue of $926.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $896.4 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $848.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $608.4 million, or $1.68 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.41 billion.

Carlyle shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

