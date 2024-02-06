Live Radio
Carlisle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 6, 2024, 5:23 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Tuesday reported profit of $205.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $4.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.17 per share.

The diversified manufacturer posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $767.4 million, or $15.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.59 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSL

