Cardinal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $353 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $57.45 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.82 billion.

Cardinal expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.35 per share.

Cardinal shares have increased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed roughly 2%. The stock has increased 41% in the last 12 months.

