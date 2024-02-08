Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $105 million. The…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $105 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.20 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.

