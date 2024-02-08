Cameco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $58.8 million,…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $58.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The uranium producer posted revenue of $620 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $267.4 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.92 billion.

Cameco shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 73% in the last 12 months.

