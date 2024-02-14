CAE: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $41.5 million.…

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $41.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 18 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $804 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $807.1 million.

CAE shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 7.5% in the last 12 months.

