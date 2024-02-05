Cabot: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $50 million. The Boston-based…

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $958 million in the period.

Cabot shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $71.14, a decline of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

