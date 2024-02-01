Brunswick: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $60.9 million. The…

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $60.9 million.

The Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $420.4 million, or $5.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.4 billion.

Brunswick expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $6 billion to $6.2 billion.

Brunswick shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BC

