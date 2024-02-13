Bruker: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $205.5 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $854.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $427.2 million, or $2.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.96 billion.

Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.71 to $2.76 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.23 billion to $3.29 billion.

Bruker shares have declined roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.