Brooks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $154.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.9 million.

Brooks expects full-year earnings in the range of 19 cents to 29 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $696 million to $718 million.

Brooks shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $65.05, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

