Brookfield Renewable: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $264 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $712 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $743.2 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $616 million, or 32 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.83 billion.

Brookfield Renewable shares have declined roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

