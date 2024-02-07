Live Radio
Brookfield: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 7, 2024, 7:07 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $531 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

Brookfield shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

